Bigg Boss 15 officially kicked off last weekend and it seems like fights between the contestants have already begun. The first argument happened between model Ieshaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz in front of Salman Khan, later in the house, Umar gets into an argument with Pratik Sehajpal, now Vidhi Pandya and Afsana Khan can be seen at the loggerheads in the latest promo.

During the initial promotional videos, the makers had claimed that it won’t be easy for the contestants to survive in the house as each participant has to complete a series of challenges to secure their place in the main house.

In the latest promo shared by Colors TV, a massive fight can be seen getting escalated when singer Afsana Khan threatens to do something to actress Vidhi Pandya. As per the promo, Bigg Boss decides to make the games tougher as he will be asking each contestant from the jungle zone to return their luggage.

While depositing their belongings Vidhi Pandya asks Afsana Khan to pick up something but her order irks the Punjabi singer, later both the contestants can be seen arguing. As the war of words between the two ladies worsens, Tejasswi Prakash and Vishal Kotian get charged up against Afsana.

The two contestants come out to defend Vidhi. Tejasswi challenges Afsana Khan to do something, while Vishal gets into a heated argument with the Titlian singer.

Colors TV shared the promo and captioned the post, “#BB15 ke jungle mein shuru ho chuka hain @vidhiipandya aur @itsafsanakhan ke beech dangal. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10.30 PM only on #Colors.”

The dirty fights inside Bigg Boss 15 are very common and the jungle theme is bringing out worse from the contestants.

Meanwhile, Afsana Khan experienced panic attacks before entering the house, she went back to her hometown in Punjab but returned to participate in the show, the singer recently revealed that she postponed her marriage to come on Salman Khan’s show, she said, “November mein shaadi hai par mein chorr ke aai hun…mujhe shaadi ka bahut shauk hai.”

