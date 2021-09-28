Advertisement

Bigg Boss 15 is just around the corner and the hype around the controversial show is sky high. In the latest promo, actors like Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Simba Nagpal, however, Titlian singer Afsana Khan was also confirmed but latest reports suggest that the singer has left her quarantine hotel following panic attacks.

The makers are teasing new things in every promo; they even shared that the new season will revolve around the jungle theme. Meanwhile, three contestants from Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT have been confirmed, including Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat, on the other hand, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz have been confirmed.

Advertisement

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan was officially confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 15 house, she was even seen in the latest promo shared by the makers and she was under quarantine in a Mumbai hotel. However, according to reports, the singer experienced panic attacks in her hotel room; she was provided with medical assistance, later she decided to leave the show even before entering.

Afsana Khan has already left the city and she’s currently in her hometown Punjab. Before having the issue, she has asked her fans to keep her in prayers as she was feeling unwell, taking to her Instagram story, the singer wrote, “Main theek nai aa duaa kro bimar hu bhut.”

Reportedly, as the theme suggests jungle, this time contestants have to fight for the basic necessities, how hard it’s going to be, will be known once the show starts. A few days back, during the launch, host Salman Khan said, “The facilities that contestants will get this time will be lesser than before. They will only get a tiny survival kit, they will be punished, and luxury budgets will be slashed.”

Meanwhile, it’s not confirmed whether Afsana Khan will enter Bigg Boss 15, but according to speculations, she might enter the house later as a wild card contestant. The show premieres on Saturday, October 2 at 9:30 pm and will air from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and on the weekends at 9.30 pm.

Must Read: Exclusive! Raqesh Bapat On Ridhi Dogra Finding Love Like He Did In Shamita Shetty: “We Need To Be In Our Happy Spots Someday…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube