Raqesh Bapat grabbed a lot of eyeballs over his game in Bigg Boss OTT. But what caught the most attention was his bond with Shamita Shetty. The duo is out of the house and visibly going strong. His ex-wife and actress Ridhi Dogra recently broke silence and said she’s happy for him. But what if the situation was the other way round?

As most know, Raqesh and Ridhi met on the sets of Maryada. They struck the chords pretty soon and tied the knot in 2011. They were together for approximately 8 years before announcing their separation in 2019 in a joint statement.

Was Raqesh Bapat expecting support from Ridhi Dogra while he was inside the Bigg Boss OTT house? The actor exclusively told us, “Of course, every time. Ridhi and I still have each other’s back, she is a very nice person. She was my army when we were together. I had no doubt that she would not support me. I even had a word with her on her birthday and I even wished her. She said I played well and was proud of me. All is good!”

Ridhi Dogra in a statement said that she was glad to see Raqesh Bapat in a happy space with Shamita Shetty and respects his personal space. Had he been in the position, would Raqesh had taken it the same way?

“I would have been the happiest if she found somebody worth it. If she’s happy then I’m really on top of the world. Because we have moved on and we have our respective lives now. We are viable to get love in our life because and there’s nothing wrong in it. I think we need to be in our happy spots someday or the other,” Raqesh Bapat answered.

Well, Ridhi and Raqesh are surely a bond every couple would want to have!

