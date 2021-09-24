Advertisement

Famous Indian Tv actor Raqest Bapat who was has starred on plenty of shows such as Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Tum Bin and Qubool Hai, has opened about his broken marriage with Tv actress Ridhi Dogra. Raqesh was last seen as a contestant in Big Boss OTT.

While the actor was in the reality show, his ex-wife Ridhi Dogra used to support him from outside, defend him from hate comments such as ‘spineless’ and ‘henpecked husband’. It is to be noted that the two were together for a long 7-year mark and parted ways in 2019.

Advertisement

While speaking with Hindustan Times, Raqesh Bapat expressed how the split took a huge toll on him but now they are in a ‘good space’. Bapat said: “Any relationship ending has never been easy and I am an emotional person. I never thought I would end up in a situation like a divorce because I always, and she also, wanted to work on the marriage for sure. But unfortunately, there are things that you cannot control and sometimes, you go through that whole aspect of ‘shayad achcha ho sakta tha (maybe it could have been fixed)’, so there is a lot of guilt, a lot of ‘maybe I went wrong, she went wrong’, she also probably felt the same.”

Raqesh Bapat also added that “There are a lot of thoughts that you go through at that particular point and it’s important that you go through those thoughts because that makes us human. It took a toll on me because I was used to being in the marriage for seven years, so to accept the difference in life is definitely going to be a task. But now, I am good. We both went through that and we are in a good space now.”

The actor expressed that talking to someone during the aftermath of divorce made things a little smooth for him. “I took help also, which was needed because our mind is a meaning-making machine, it is always thinking. There is uncertainty about a lot of things, so we need to solve that and move on. I have accepted gracefully that taking help is not a big deal. You need to talk to people if there is a problem. I did that and it sorted me out for sure. I also did visual art therapy which helped me a lot, I have become a therapist myself now, so it is something good. Now, it’s all done and dusted, it’s all in a good space,” he said.

While being on Bigg Boss OTT, the Raqesh Bapat found a little spark between him and Shamita Shetty. It was also discovered that the two grew close in the show and are now taking things slow. When asked about the topic the actor said, “Before giving it any kind of name, this bond, we would like to know each other better,” adding that they ‘don’t want to rush into anything’.

Must Read: Armaan Malik & Amaal Mallik Collaborates With Father Daboo For Their New Track, ‘Barsaat’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube