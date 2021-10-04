Advertisement

The entertainment industry lost yet another gem, actor Ghanshyam Nayak known for his work in the television and film industry took his last breath on Sunday after battling with Cancer. The actor was popular for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Tanmay Vekaria, known for playing Bagha in the same show shares that the late actor was in immense pain as he couldn’t even drink water.

The veteran star’s death came as a shock to his fans and the show’s co-star.

More than any actor, Tanmay Vekaria shared maximum screen space with Ghanshyam Nayak, as the duo shared the relation of ‘mama-bhatija’ in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, talking to ETimes, Tanmay said he was in lot of pain from past months, “He was in a lot of pain since the last 2-3 months and I feel now he is in a better place. I would often speak to his son and he would tell me that he was in immense pain and had become cranky because of it. He was not able to gulp, eat or drink. He was going through a lot, so in a way now he is in the safe hands of God. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tanmay Vekaria added, “I would always remember Ghanshyam ji as one of the pure souls that I’ve ever met in my life. I don’t think I will ever meet a person like him ever. He was a very simple person and I never saw him ever talking ill about anyone. He always spoke about positivity. He was very passionate about his work. I think God had some other plans for him. I and the entire Taarak family will miss him every single day.”

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor was laid to rest today, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members such as Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Bhavya Gandhi, Samay Shah, along with producer Asit Kumarr Modi and director Malav Rajda paid their last respect.

Meanwhile, Tanmay Vekaria feels saddened to not attend Ghanshyam Nayak’s funeral as he’s suffering from malaria and doctors have advised him for complete bed rest.

