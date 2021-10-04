Advertisement

Malaika Arora is known for her many amazing acting, dancing and modelling career. The diva was last seen as a judge in ‘Super Model Of The Year’. She recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show where she called Geeta Kapur ‘besharam (shameless)’ and the reason for this is unpredictable!

In the episode we saw the show’s host saying, “Don’t leave any work. Catch Sony, loot the channel,” to which Terence agreed, “Correct, correct! Super Dancer to IBD, IBD to Super Dancer.” Geeta redressed, “From Super Dancer to IBD is fine but after that, it should be The Kapil Sharma Show,” as she was pointing her finger at Archana’s seat.

The reaction from Geeta Kapur left everyone stunned after which Malaika called her ‘besharam (shameless).’ Before noticing that Archana had lifted a prop that appeared to be a pen for threatening her, the choreographer said, “If she isn’t feeling ashamed then why should I? I’ll move her aside and take her throne.” After seeing her reaction Geeta immediately apologised saying, “Sorry, sorry, I love you Archana ma’am, sorry.”

This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show also saw Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis making fun of Malaika Arora. The topic of fun was the way she walked with her dog, Casper when the paparazzi are looking at her. While Geeta mimicked her, the dancer showed how she poses for the photographs which made Malaika laugh in embarrassment

During all the entertaining moments on the episode, Malaika Arora asked Kapil Sharma, “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Your’s is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?,” Just then Geeta Kapoor jumps in the conversation and asks whether she meant when Kapil gets time for his “little kids?”.

Kapil gave an answer that made everyone present burst into laughter. He said, “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That’s when I find time).”

Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a son, Trishaan, earlier this year. Along with their son, they also have a daughter, Anayra.

