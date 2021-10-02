The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Rochelle Rao Launches Her Clothing Line & Here's All The Exciting Updates!

Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma show’s ‘Lottery’ Rochelle Rao has always been quite the fashion diva on and off-screen with her unique sense of style. Known to go the unconventional way when dressing up, Rochelle has always opted for choices that are classy and elegant with a hint of comfort, making her look absolutely sleek and sexy.

Taking her love for fashion a step forward, Rochelle recently tied up with a prominent clothing line to launch her very own collection of girl door next into sexy and cute outfits for women and young girls, which are already creating a stir in the world of online shopping.

Super excited to be venturing into a new line of work, Rochelle Rao shares, “After acting, fashion is my second love! Dressing up and putting detail into what I wear, be it for a casual affair or a red carpet event or a date night, has always been something I not only enjoy but prioritize as well! I am not someone who likes to follow the herd as I like experimenting with my clothes.”

“Mixing and matching colours, styles, trends and putting together looks that help me showcase myself in a different light and at the same time keeping my original choices intact, has been a keen interest for long. So when I was offered this chance of putting together outfits that would define my style under my own collection of clothes, it was an instant yes from my side! It’s been a good load of work with lots of research and testing and trials on the kind of clothes that have been brought together into this collection, which is all about every girl being able to feel comfortable and look good at the same time in these outfits,” Rochelle Rao continues.

The Kapil Sharma Show actor adds, “On-screen as well, my character Lottery has always been appreciated for the way she looks and dresses and her overall sense of style which in this ongoing season is also a mix of cute, sexy and super stylish. So getting to play with fashion trends both on and off-screen is quite exciting for me.”

