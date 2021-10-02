Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the much loved shows among the audience. The show not only entertains the audience but also never fails to make their guests have the time of their lives. This weekend’s episode will see India’s Best Dancer judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis on the comedy show.

The network dropped a new promo wherein the guests are seen tease Kapil about the fact that he had two children in two years. However, the comedian-host replied to Malaika’s query in a unique way that will tickle your funny bone. Scroll down to see.

In the video promo, Malaika Arora asked Kapil Sharma, “Our show is the seasonal kind. We shoot and take a break. Your’s is a daily show. You shoot all year. So when do you find time for all this?,” Just then Geeta Kapoor jumps in the conversation and asks whether she meant when Kapil gets time for his “little kids?” To this Kapil in his trademark humor, responded, “9.30-11 chalta haina show. Uske baad jab ye CID chalate hain, wahi hai apna time (Our show runs from 9.30-11. After that, they air CID. That’s when I find time),” before Kapil finished his sentence, everyone started laughing. Take a look at the video below:

Malaika is also seen pulling Terence Lewis’s leg for wearing spectacles without any glasses in them. Kapil Sharma also teased him about Nora Fatehi stepping on the show briefly as a replacement for Malaika. To which Geeta Kapoor said that the contestants who were the happiest about the development. She said, “Dhyaan hi nahi tha na, toh nooks kaun nikaalega (His concentration was elsewhere, so he would not nitpick at their performances).”

In the promo, Krushna Abhishek can also be seen in the character of Jeetendra. Towards the end of the show, the entire cast of The Kapil Sharma Show was seen dancing with judges of India’s Best Dancer.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Pokes Fun At Asim Riaz As He Arrives To Say Goodbye To Brother Umar Riaz

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube