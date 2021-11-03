Nia Sharma is one of the talented and hottest actresses on Indian television. However, she is also a fearless star who never shies away from facing criticism and gives back like a boss. Similarly, a few years ago when Nia was called, ‘ugly and overrated’ the actress had the most savage and straightforward reply. In 2019, she even addressed how she deals with such people who judge the actress based on her skin colour.

Since she entered the entertainment industry, the Jamai Raja actress found herself amidst online hate and trolls, but nothing ever bothers her.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nia Sharma revealed that trolls never affected her; she accepts the fact that she is average-looking and people can have their own opinion which doesn’t offend her.

Nia Sharma told the portal, “Two years back, I was getting trolled at every little thing I did, be it sporting a blue lipstick or my bikini; now it has become less in fact. When someone calls me ‘ugly or overrated’, I accept it; they are not saying anything wrong. What is so offending in this? I can’t have people praising me all the time. So when people tell me I am ugly, I understand, they are right but I only corrected that person that I don’t have a PR.”

“Whether I am dusky or brown, I don’t care. I never went to my doctor and said that I want to be ‘fair’ and never told them to fill my ‘dark circles.’ Once I wanted to actually but then I thought I could just be okay with makeup. I realised there is no feature in me which I would like to change. I am okay with myself”, Sharma added.

Nia Sharma was most recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT where she entered the house for a task. On the other hand, she’s riding high on the success of her latest track, ‘Do Ghoont.’

