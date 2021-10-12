Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave a sneak-peek into megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday with a picture she shared on social media.

Just like every year, Aishwarya posted a picture of her father-in-law who is seen posing with his granddaughter Aaradhya. The two are hugging each other and smiling at the camera.

For the caption, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote: “Happy happy birthday dearest darling Dadajii-Pa. Love you forever and beyond.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya returned from their Paris-Dubai trip right before Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to thank his fans and friends for their wishes.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote: “My gratitude for the love you give me .. I shall never be able to repay it .. nor shall I ever be able to fathom your affection…

“Your greetings today have been immense .. I cannot respond to all of them, but I do hold them close here and wish that you take this humble presence here on Instagram as my response ..”

A galaxy of stars from across India, from Mammootty, Prabhas, Ajay Devgn and Chiranjeevi Konidela to Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh, wished Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 79 on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan’s slate of work includes ‘Jhund’, ‘BrahmAstra‘, ‘Mayday’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Uunchai’ and Nag Ashwin’s untitled film.

