We can call agree that 2021 has been a disastrous year than 2020. Recently shocking news has hit us that the youthful Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru has passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday at his home in Hyderabad. Superstar Jr. NTR took to his Twitter handle to share his sorrow at the death of his colleague.

The producer had just started his career as a film journalist and shortly became a publicist and marketing strategist for Telugu films Kanche and Baahubali series.

Mahesh Koneru had worked along with Telugu star Jr. NTR and his brother Kalyan Ram as their publicists.

Sharing his grief on the loss of dearest friend Mahesh Koneru, actor Jr. NTR wrote: “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @smkoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear.”

Check out the tweets below:

With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. pic.twitter.com/VhurazUPQk — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 12, 2021

Other than Jr. NTR, upset by the abrupt passing of Mahesh Koneru, several Telugu celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences.

Actress Raashi Khanna wrote: “Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace @smokenru garu.”

Life is so unpredictable! Rest in peace @smkoneru garu 🙏🏻 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) October 12, 2021

Famous filmmaker Harish Shankar grieved the producer’s death as he wrote: “It’s unbelievable. Such a wonderful friend and a human being. We always had plans of working together and this is not fair buddy. Don’t know what to say for this saddening and shocking news RIP @smkoneru.”

It’s unbelievable…such a wonderful fiend and a Human being.. we always had plans of working together and this is not fair buddy … don’t know what to say for this saddening and shocking news

RIP @smkoneru pic.twitter.com/9qFp4ptv27 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) October 12, 2021

Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh reacted to the sad news by writing down, that it’s very terrible and sad.

Oh no !! This is terrible news !! May his soul RIP.. strength to the family 😞 #maheshkoneru this is toooo sad https://t.co/39ajPHk5rs — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2021

Other than the south actors, Mahesh’s death was mourned by the fans too. Check out their tweets below:

Om Shanthi May Your Soul Rest in Peace Sir @smkoneru Garu💔 — Mahesh Babu Trends 🔔 (@MaheshFanTrends) October 12, 2021

Both brothers lost their well wishers in this year 💔 Then BA Raju garu, Now Mahesh Koneru garu Rest in Peace Mahesh Koneru garu

Rip sir pic.twitter.com/nyXaYfAf8W — 🅜︎🅔︎🅖︎🅗︎🅐︎🅝︎🅐︎🅣︎🅗︎ 🅡︎🅔︎🅓︎🅓︎🅨🔔 (@Meghana32937902) October 12, 2021

Thalapathy Telugu Films Producer @smkoneru Rip Sir heart' Breaking News 💔 pic.twitter.com/JdHDb1g2NQ — CharanVijay (@charankishore00) October 12, 2021

Really sad and shocking 😩

RIP sir🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Qkpj34506 — NTR_Fan (@Subbare26185630) October 12, 2021

Mahesh Koneru’s latest Telugu project Sabhaku Namaskaram was officially initiated in August. The film will star Allari Naresh in the lead role. He had also produced Keerthy Suresh-starrer Miss India. His recent release was the Telugu thriller Thimmarasu, starring Satyadev in the lead.

