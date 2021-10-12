Director Shoojit Sircar, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal, has explained the title and said that he doesn’t want the movie to be limited to Punjab and wants its message to go far across the world.

Advertisement

“‘Sardar Udham’ is the name of the film. Sardar Udham Singh or Shaheed Sardar Udham Singh was his name…and it is very much a part of the film. ‘Sardar Udham’ is my ‘samajh’ (understanding) of him. I have tried to present his thought process, his mind, his message in this film,” Sircar said.

Advertisement

Shoojit Sircar added: “And I feel this message is not just for one part of the world, it is for everyone across the world. When you watch the film, you will know what I am talking about. I don’t want ‘Sardar Udham’ to be limited to Punjab. I want this message to go far and wide across the world.”

Shoojit Sircar says he has named the film ‘Sardar Udham’ with the utmost respect.

He added: “I could have added Martyr, Kamboj, Sunam, to his name. I consider Sardar Udham to be my friend. I feel his presence. I also feel everyone is Sardar Udham. He is our friend. I have named this film ‘Sardar Udham’ with the utmost respect, love and all my heart.”

‘Sardar Udham’ focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham Singh to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were ruthlessly murdered in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919.

Premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 16, ‘Sardar Udham’ is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. It is a Rising Sun Films & Kino Works presentation.

Must Read: Aparshakti Khurana Returns To Radio After 6 Years, To Host A Storytelling Series On 104.8 Ishq FM Titled ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube