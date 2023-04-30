'Acting is a complete package; actors should know dancing,' says Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee, who worked in TV shows such as ‘Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahani’, ‘Savitri’,’Saraswatichandra’, ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’, among others, expressed her wish to participate in a dance-based reality show. She also shared her interest in dance and learning Kathak during her childhood days.

Vahbiz said: “I would surely take a reality show based on dance. The all-time best dance show has always been ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa‘ so I would love to be a part of it.”

Talking about her love for dance, Vahbiz said: “I love dancing, and I really respect people who are great dancers. During my childhood, my mom sent me to lots of classes. I learnt Kathak for 5 years because it was compulsory in my school. As I grew up, I also did a lot of courses and I really look up to people who dance really well, it’s really magical.”

Vahbiz further shared about getting trained professionally by a well-known choreographer and added: “In school, I have performed Kathak and won a medal as well. While I grew up, I did a lot of other classes also like Ashley Lobo‘s classes and we also performed once but that was all a long time ago. Now I have got busy with acting.”

About how important it is as an actor to know dancing, the actress said: “Nowadays acting is a full package. In our industry talent is just not limited to acting. They want everyone to have a good body, and they also want us to know the dance. We also have great dancers in our industry. So if you are an actor you should at least know a little bit of dance.”

