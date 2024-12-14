Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal At #1 With 336% 'Insta-Jump'

Bigg Boss 18 has successfully completed almost 70 days and the contestants this year have been through a roller-coaster ride. There are days when Karanveer Mehra seems to be the leading man of the house, while other days, it is Vivian Mehra who seems like a winner.

However, the social media trends and followings also suggest some other names leading the game. These include Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Rajat Dalal Leading The Insta Game

Currently, when we look at the Insta game, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant who has witnessed a massive jump in Instagram followers is none other than Rajat Dalal. When the social media influencer entered the house he had a following of 552K. In two months, he enjoys a following of a massive 2.4 million – a whopping 336% jump!

Karanveer Mehra & Chum Leading Spots 2 & 3

Karanveer and Chum lead the list of this maximum jump in Instagram followers. While Karan saw an increase in his followers from 152K to 536K in 2 months with a 252% jump, even Chum’s social media following witnessed a jump of 251% from 98.7K followers to 346K. Karan and Chum are followed by Vivian DSena and Shilpa Shirodkar, kicking Eisha Singh out of the top 5.

Highest Instagram Following

Nyrra M Banerjee, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 18 in the initial weeks, was the contestant with the highest Instagram following of 6.4 million. Currently, it is Rajat Dalal with 2.4 million, followed by Chahat Pandey’s 2 million.

Bigg Boss 18 Viewership

The live viewership of this season has already hit 140 million views, and it would be interesting to see where this season would land by the finale week. Currently, the angle that is most talked about in the house is Shilpa Shirodkar’s confusion between choosing Karanveer Mehra and Vivian DSena every time they are pitted against each other. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Chum Darang are the other most talked about contestants on the show,

Check out the Instagram following of the Bigg Boss 18 contestants, tracked over months and their overall growth.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

