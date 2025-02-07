Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel is turning out to be the underdog in the theaters. The film was low on expectations but audiences after watching it in the theaters are offering positive reviews for the film. This good word-of-mouth might eventually also impact the box office numbers.

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, the love story against a patriotic backdrop offers a strong chemistry between the protagonists that has been acting as a masterstroke and might lead to the success of the film.

Audiences have been offering their views and opinions about the film on X and have been praising Naga Chaitanya’s romantic avatar, hailing his comeback in the theaters. Check out Thandel reviews on X by the audiences.

Naga Chaitanya – The OG Romantic Hero!

Audiences have been hailing Naga Chaitanya’s lover boy avatar and he passes with distinction for this genre of films. A user wrote, “Love stories and Naga Chaitanya never fail. Match made in heaven.” Another comment read, “Out of words!!! Chay and Sai both needed an appreciation better than others!! Guys, don’t miss it. Thank me later.”

Chai & Sai – Magic That Should Not Be Missed

Audiences could not help but praise the chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, calling the film a must-watch emotional rollercoaster; a user wrote, “Thandel is mostly a love story, but the title doesn’t quite fit. ‘Thandel’ means leader, but the story is all about Raju & Satya’s love. Felt more like a pure love story.” Another comment read, “Thandel love scenes are not just scenes; they are feelings! Great Experience in the theater.”

The Positives

The screenplay of the film has definitely made a positive impact, with the scenes hailing from Pakistan turning into an instant hit. Devi Sri Prasad’s music and background score are also impressive, and the pre-interval to interval portions act as a key highlight! Some scenes, including Karachi Jail and a love letter, stand tall!

Unexpected Winner

The film seems like an unexpected winner, with a patriotism-flavored love story taking us back to the good old simple Cinema days. An X user posted, “A decent first half leading to an excellent second half! Naga Chaitanya‘s solid comeback—his acting is top-notch! Beautiful songs that hit the heart. Sai Pallavi shines as always! The Pakistan jail ragging scene = Intense! Last 35 mins = Goosebumps-worthy climax!” Another post read, “Went with zero expectations. Thoroughly Engaged. Naga Chaitanya’s performance is a surprise factor. Can watch it with family and your loved ones.”

The Negative

Pointing out the misses, a user posted, “Chandoo’s writing lacks consistency, but direction & cinematography are decent. Editing issues make it feel disconnected at times. Overall, a decent watch.” Another user confirmed the Minus Points and posted, “Slow Narration and Pakistan Episode.” One more post read, “A pure love story, but not much progress beyond what was revealed in promos.”

