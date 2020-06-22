Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has congratulated Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai on her graduation from Oxford University with a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a picture of herself along with Malala, who became of the face of Taliban brutality when she was shot in the head for going to school in the Swat valley.

She captioned it: “Happy Graduation, @malala! Your philosophy, political and economic degree from Oxford is such an achievement. I’m so proud!”

On June 19, Malala had shared her excitement on Twitter by posting a happy picture with her family, cutting a cake.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she wrote.

Malala first shared the news of her graduation on June 8 when she participated in the YouTube special, #DearClassof2020. Malala had shared then that she still had “four more exams to go”.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Netflix film, The White Tiger. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!