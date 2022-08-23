Shamshera remained one of the most awaited films of the year as Ranbir Kapoor played a larger-than-life character in the YRF film. However, the movie failed to attract the audience and the box office collection was dull despite many expecting it to shatter records. Made on a budget of around Rs 150 Crore, the film didn’t even collect half of its cost. Now that the film is available on Prime Video, netizens are going berserk seeing a specific climax scene. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period drama also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Shuddh Singh alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla. For the first time, Ranbir played a double of father and son.

As everyone is aware that Shamshera was made on a budget of a whopping Rs 150 Crore but netizens are going ‘WTF’ seeing a fake baby scene. In the climax scene, while Ranbir Kapoor is fighting with Sanjay Dutt’s Shuddh Singh, Vaani Kapoor on the other hand is seen holding her baby as well as she’s engaged in a sword fight. What caught netizens’ attention is the cloth she’s holding that looks like a baby but there’s nothing in it. People are now slamming the makers for not even using a fake doll or creating a CGI baby.

Sharing the clip from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera on Twitter, a user wrote, “Let’s just assume that there is a baby.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “And then the cast and crew and fanboys will write cute long essays on how misunderstood #Shamshera is and how the audience is unnecessarily critical,” another wrote, “And they ask why bollywood is failing!” a third commented, “For a 150 crore budget movie this is the heights of foolishness,” a fourth user wrote, “No way!!!!!!How this scene made it to final cut, That’s so jarring!!”

The baby is fighting his own battle — Shubham (@atishub) August 21, 2022

We used to get atleast a baby sized toy and wrap it up for out stage play in college, and these guys didn't think it was required! M amazed! — Tulip Suman l ଟ୍ୟୁଲିପ୍ ସୁମନ (@tstulip) August 21, 2022

And then the cast and crew and fanboys will write cute long essays on how misunderstood #Shamshera is and how the audience is unnecessarily critical 🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/tBev381Muf — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) August 22, 2022

And they ask why bollywood is failing! https://t.co/nSB0N5voKD — rohit (@rv0005) August 22, 2022

For a 150 crore budget movie this is the heights of foolishness 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/ZUJuWAXZGc — mehreen (@mehreen_sobti) August 22, 2022

Back in July, when Shamshera didn’t receive the expected footfall and many spoke negative things about the film, actor Sanjay Dutt and director Karan Malhotra spoke about the film’s failure at the box office, while the filmmaker apologised for abandoning the film.

