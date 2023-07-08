The South Korean actress Son Ye-jin is currently living the time of her life. After tying the knot with Hyun Bin last year, the actress welcomed her baby boy and has been embracing motherhood. She recently made her first public appearance after becoming a mother as she was headed to Valentino’s fashion show in Paris. Here’s how the Crash Landing On You star left everyone in her chic black and white look.

It has been over two decades now since Ye-jin has been mesmerising everyone with her stunning performances. While she has been a global star for a long time now, her 2019 show Crash Landing On You added to her popularity in the world.

In 2021, Son Ye-jin became an ambassador of Valentino and has been an iconic face of the luxury brand. As she recently jetted off to Paris, the 41-year-old star attended the Haute Couture show in a stunning black and white outfit.

The Thirty-Nine actress wore a white printed shirt with floral detailing and paired it with a finely pleated s*xy black mini skirt. She added a stunning black tie with the signature Valentino metal at the bottom, making the look over the top. She further layered the look with an oversized coat and gave inspiration for chic office wear when you are a fashionista.

Son Ye-jin opted for black platform boots to pair with the shirt and skirt, and the brand’s black statement bag and gold earrings added class to her luxurious outfit. As usual, she opted for a glowing minimalistic makeup look and left her locks open. While the fit was simple and modest, it was Ye-jin who added the charm with her heart-melting smile and charisma.

Let us know your views on Son Ye-jin head-to-toe Valentino look in the space below.

