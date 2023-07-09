Jennifer Lopez is a fashion icon not simply because of wearing bold and risque outfits but because of donning attires that no one else would dare to. Her sartorial picks are always way ahead of her time and look absolutely stunning on the diva. Well, she knows how to carry herself with utmost confidence, even when she’s not wearing anything! To prove our point, we bring you a throwback snap of the actress where she went topless. Scroll on as we decode her look.

The actress is quite okay with posing without her clothes on, and we gotta say, she makes all these explicit looks appear s*xy and not out of place. And, JLo has been doing this for a long time now.

Since very early in her career, Jennifer Lopez has done plenty of photoshoots with quirky themes and mood-boards. From retro to gothic and archaic to modern, she tried her hands on everything to showcase her versatility. Once, the actress posed topless for a shoot, and a page on Pinterest shared the image for her fans. In the picture, she wore a sea-shell necklace that strategically hid her n*pples and almost her b**bs.

Take A Look:

She wore her wavy hair down, which gave her quite a wild look. Jennifer Lopez paired the neckpiece and topless upper half with a flimsy cotton sarong in beige with white thread work over it. The Mother actress (probably) wore a thong underneath in a similar hue. Her toned waist and chiselled jawline could make anyone come down to their knees, but it was her gaze that stole the show.

While the background looked like a Victorian-era painting, the Hustlers actress looked anything but that. Her wild and ruffled hair along with her nude eyes and lips, gave her a seductress vibe and not that of a docile quiet woman. Her bronze and contour were on point, giving her a sharp edge that suited her ensemble perfectly.

JLo, obviously, ditched all accessories as the star of the show was her sea-shell necklace.

For more such fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

