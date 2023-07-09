One of the A-listers of Hollywood, Scarlett Johansson, is not only known for her acting chops, action skills and sultry industry image but she is also known for her beauty, charm and sensuality. She has a unique fashion sense, and we have never doubted her. Once, she graced the red carpet of 2015’s Oscars, looking like a Greek Goddess. Keep scrolling to check it out below!

Scarlett has always put her best fashion foot forward and has never shied away from flaunting her s*xy figure on a show, be it at an event or a red carpet or even a casual date. She loves to flaunt her back tattoo and often wears outfits like that.

Today, we stumbled upon a throwback picture of Scarlett Johansson on Pinterest. Back in 2015, a gorgeous Emerald princess who looked like a Greek Goddess walked on Oscar’s red carpet. For the event, Scarlett opted for a body-hugging emerald green coloured gown with a deep V-neckline and flaunted her beautiful hourglass figure in it. She paired the look with a statement neckpiece that featured stones, beads and tassels of green colour to match the richness of the outfit. On one ear, she wore a matching dangler, while on the other, she put on an ear stud. The Black Widow actress accentuated the look with black heels.

Check out the pictures here:

For makeup, Scarlett Johansson opted for a glam look and with full coverage foundation, contoured cheeks and nose, blushed apple of her cheeks, defined brows, soft eyeliner with lots of mascara and pink lip shade – she completed the look. Johansson back-brushed her hair with wax and added an edge to the look. Her upbeat style, s*xy hourglass figure make her look like an Aphrodite – a goddess of s*xual love and beauty. She is identified with Venus by Romans.

Well, Scarlett’s beauty dripped off her in that emerald outfit. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts about her fashion choices.

