Margot Robbie was only 23 when she landed the role of Naomi Lapaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belforti in Martin Scorsese’s iconic The Wolf of Wall Street. The skilled actress, over the years, has spilt many secrets and unknown facts related to the movie, and she did the same in one of her earlier interviews revealing how the producers of the film had an entire room for merkin which, for the unversed, is a wig for genit*lia. Scroll down to read the details.

Circling back to Margot Robbie talking about The Wolf of Wall Street, according to Ladbible, when asked on a radio show if the makers had a tough time in looking for actresses with the right body type for the role, Margot revealed, “They have things called merkins, which is like a wig but for genit*lia.” The actress continued, “I remember on Wolf of Wall Street, there was an entire merkin room, there was a whole room full of merkins.” Margot added, “I guess people would go in and pick one out… It was fascinating and a little-known fact about the filmmaking industry.”

Babylon star, when asked how she coped with all the n*dity in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer movie, the actress admitted, “Honestly, you get desensitised so fast.”

In an earlier interview, Margot Robbie spoke about n*dity, saying, “I think n*dity for the sake of n*dity is shameful. If they’ve put it in just so that a girl gets her top off, then that’s disgusting. And you can always tell.”

Margot added, “But I also think it’s disgusting when someone would have got n*ked in real life, in the film, they conveniently leave their bra on, or hold up the bed sheet. Seeing someone being choreographed into being covered up irritates me just as much.”

