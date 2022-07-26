Salma Hayek is one of the most gorgeous-looking divas in the Hollywood industry and has been ruling over millions of fans throughout the decade. The actress is known for her roles in amazing movies like Traffic, Frida, and Midaq Valley. Desperado with Antonio Banderas is one such movie, which not only was amazing but also ended up terrifying the actress to the core.

Talking more about it, the actress had once claimed in a conversation that she was very scared and terrified while shooting the movie’s s*x scene with her co-star Antonio. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Desperado featured Salma Hayek alongside Antonio Banderas and was released in 1995. While the movie had a lot of eye-catching moments, one that stood out the most was the steamy hot s*x scene between the two actors. It was in an old interview with the Armchair Expert podcast when Salma confessed that she was dead scared to do the part. While talking about the whole situation, the actress said, “One of the things that I was afraid of was Antonio. Because he’s an absolute gentleman, super nice and we are still very close friends, but he was very free.”

Talking more about the s*x scene in Desperado Salma Hayek said, “It was scary because for him it was nothing and that scared me because I’ve never been in front of someone like that. In that situation, I started crying. ‘Oh my God, you’re making me feel terrible.’ I was so embarrassed I was crying. I was not letting go of the towel, and they would try to make me laugh. I started crying again but we got through it.”

Continuing more on the topic, Salma also praised the team and the actors for supporting her through the shoot. She said, “They were amazing though, they were amazing. We did the best with what we could do at the time,” adding, “They were so magnificent, this group of people. He [actor Robert Rodriguez] never put pressure on me.”

Aw! It surely would have been a tough scene for a young Salma.

On the work front, Salma Hayek was last seen in House of Gucci which was directed by Ridley Scott. The movie starred Salma alongside Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and many more.

