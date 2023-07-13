Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ red carpet looks are inspired by the doll’s most iconic looks from the last 64 years.

The actress, 33, who plays a live version of the Mattel toy in Greta Gerwig’s new film alongside Ryan Gosling, 42, as Ken, has dressed for its premieres in outfits created for Barbie as far back as her creation in 1959.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margot told People: “We’re finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies.”

The LA premiere of the film saw Margot wear a custom Schiaparelli recreation of the black cocktail dress worn by the 1960 ‘Solo in the Spotlight’ Barbie.

She added: “We’re hoping to get (collectors and fans) excited…we’re pairing Barbie references with great designers.”

Barbie creator Ruth Handler always intended for fashion to be a major part of the doll’s appeal.

She became fed up with the lack of toy options for girls, who typically could choose between baby dolls or paper dolls to play with, and created one through which they could embody their future dreams in part by dressing her in different outfits.

Margot’s other red carpet looks have included a take of the ‘Pink and Fabulous Barbie’ from 2015.

To recreate the flirty pink polka dot outfit, inspiration was taken from a maroon polka dot halter neck midi dress from Valentino’s Spring/Summer 1993 collection.

For Margot’s real-life take on the outfit, Valentino updated the design in a bright pink and white polka dot fabric and shortened the hem to be a mini dress, which was paired with a yellow Valentino Rockstud purse, white Manolo Blahnik pumps, and a set of Assael pearl earrings and matching bracelet.

The ‘Original 1959 Barbie’ look saw Margot wear a black and white strapless bandage dress from Hervé Legér to pay homage to Barbie’s monochrome striped one-piece swimsuit, which was accessorised with a pair of white Jacques Marie Mage cat eye sunglasses with blue lenses, Spinelli Kilcollin hoop earrings, and a pair of black Manolo Blahnik peep toe heeled mules.

Other looks recreated by Margot include the ‘Day to Night Barbie’ from 1985 which saw her switch between two outfits at the South Korea premiere of Greta’s movie.

Must Read: Ryan Gosling’s Fee For Barbie Has Jumped 700,000+ Times As Compared To His First Salary Of $135 Per Week 29 Years Ago For His Series “The Mickey Mouse Club”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News