Margot Robbie has taken her role as Barbie in the movie with the same name a little too seriously, and we aren’t complaining! All her looks have been inspired by the Mattel doll, and she has been rocking the outfits on her public appearances. On Thursday, she rocked a vintage gown for the London premiere of her film, and at night she dropped it and took on the look of a modern city girl with a mini dress. Keep scrolling to learn more about Margot’s sleek and leggy outfit.

Besides Margot, several other actresses will also be seen in the character, with Ryan Gosling playing one of the Ken dolls. The film is clashing with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and this joint release got itself an entirely separate fanbase and its own hashtag, Barbenheimer. It’s just a wait for a few more days to witness both the films on classic tales on the big screen, but the Babylon star is living up to her on-screen persona.

Margot Robbie’s stylist Andrew Mukamal has been doing a splendid job of creating the Barbie star’s outfits inspired by the doll’s clothes. Even her London premiere dress was well planned, the day event saw her in a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in pink with a stole and pearl necklace inspired by the 1962 look, which came with a red retro swimsuit, and that became Margot‘s attire for the night event.

Margot Robbie and Andrew Mukamal interpreted the retro swimsuit look with the Dilara Findikoglu strapless red mini dress paired with a matching red purse and kitten heels of the same colour. She kept her blonde locks tied up in a loose updo with a few loose strands caressing her face. For makeup, she opted for minimal makeup and kept it limited to a subtle red-lippy only.

Margot Robbie in this short and strapless dress flaunting her well-toned Barbie legs is going viral on Twitter, with several sharing snaps of her in that look on their Twitter handles.

Check out the pictures here:

margot robbie leaving the #barbie premiere afterparty in london yesterday pic.twitter.com/2GLuMnEYvH — Margot Robbie Daily (@margotdaily) July 13, 2023

margot robbie at the barbie vip photocall, in a look inspired by the ‘brunette bubble cut’ barbie doll from the 60s ★ pic.twitter.com/1G2laP3Q4b — DUDA (@saintdemie) July 12, 2023

Tell us your thoughts on this look of 'Barbie' Margot Robbie in the comments

