Tom Hiddleston is a charming actor and a delight to watch on screen. For some, it may be a little too pleasurable when he is on stage physically, as it was widely reported once that a woman mast*rbated during a Broadway performance of his show, Betrayal. An onlooker explained the event a few years back, how the woman pleasured herself during his show and, mind you, not once but twice. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

The British actor has been widely loved by the audience for his role as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, aka MCU. Tom kept recurring in multiple Marvel projects, eventually getting his own web series. The fans are eagerly waiting for its season two, and while waiting, entertain yourself with this amusing throwback story.

Tom Hiddleston was performing Betrayal by Harold Pinter in Bernard B Jacobs Theatre a few years back when the incident occurred. A woman got carried away by his intoxicating voice and charm on stage. At that time, Page Six reported, an onlooker posted about the incident on the Broadway message room All That Chat and gave implicit details.

The person claimed, “Every time Tom Hiddleston said something provocative, our row mate would let out a large laugh, somewhat out of cadence with the rest of the audience.” They continued, “My companion could feel a rhythmic banging against his armrest, punctuated by occasional low moans and giggles.” Adding, “[It] got faster and faster until there was one slightly louder ‘Ha’, and she resumed her normal seat position, put her head back and closed her eyes.”

Tom Hiddleston shared the stage with her current lady love, Zawe Ashton, and as per the report, she climaxed the second time during a scene where Tom and Zawe shared a passionate kiss. They concluded the story by adding, “The show was really wonderful and the cast first-rate, but you might want to avoid seat B-3.”

Even Tom Hiddleston’s Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chris Pratt took the time to comment on his raunchy event and congratulated the Loki actor by saying, “That’s a pretty damn good review if you ask me.”

Check out his tweet here:

That’s a pretty damn good review if you ask me @twhiddleston https://t.co/eFSAmEQsRi — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 17, 2019

Tom Hiddleston will soon return with season 2 of his MCU web series Loki.

