Michael Douglas is one of the greatest actors of all time and his credentials are a testament to his supremacy in the industry. He has done many extraordinary movies and one of them was Steven Soderbergh’s romance-drama film ‘Behind the Candelabra.’ While Douglas had no reservations about portraying a gay character, there was one particular scene in the script that he believed pushed the boundaries too far.

The ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘ star took on the extraordinary role of famous artist Liberace in the highly acclaimed film ‘Behind the Candelabra’, with Matt Damon co-starring as his lover, Scott Thorson. However, there was a sequence written by director Steven Soderbergh that Douglas firmly believed needed to be removed. The actor had aspirations of sharing ‘Behind the Candelabra’ with his family and didn’t them to see a “14-inch d*ck” popping in front of their screens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While speaking in an interview with Vulture in 2013, Michael Douglas said, “Liberace loved sex, and I didn’t have a problem with that. But, at one point, Steven Soderbergh wanted to show [Liberace] watching a gay porno. I said, ‘I’d like my kids to see this R-rated movie, but I don’t want to show them a 14-inch d*ck! It was the only thing I objected to, so we cut to different parts of the apartment during the porno.”

It was an interesting and challenging opportunity for Douglas to take on a gay role, something that he admitted he may not have been open to earlier in his career. Times had changed, and the actor recognized the importance of embracing diverse characters on screen. In doing so, Douglas demonstrated a commitment to his role not only as an actor but also as a family man who wanted to share his work with his loved ones.

Michael Douglas received a lot of praise for his acting skills and went on to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie accolade for his role at the Primetime Emmys.

Ultimately, the movie became one of the critically acclaimed films of this generation and was well-received by audiences as well. The film was filled with sequences that showed the complexity of a love story in a way that garnered appreciation from viewers from all walks of life.

Must Read: Amber Heard Faces Major Financial Crisis After Paying Johnny Depp $1 Million Settlement Sum As Insurance Company Pulls Off A Smart Stunt?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News