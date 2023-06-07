Steven Spielberg and Michael Douglas are a few of the biggest names in Hollywood whose works have always spoken for themselves. The veteran actor and the ace filmmaker once collaborated for the HBO film Behind the Candelabra. However, there was a moment when the actor was among the strong contenders for the coveted Palme d’Or trophy. Still, he claimed that it was the filmmaker’s anti-stand against television that cost him the Best Actor trophy at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Behind the Candelabra was a 2013 American biographical comedy-drama film which also starred Matt Damon as Scott Thorson. The movie was based on Thorson’s book about the relationship, which received a decent response from the audiences as it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its release. Liberace’s tempestuous relationship with a young lover was shown in the movie as it featured two Academy Award winners.

The Steven Spielberg-directed movie went on to win several accolades as it took home prizes from the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and the Golden Globes, where Douglas won Best Actor for a miniseries or television film. However, it was not enough for The Ant-Man actor as he once blamed the director for not being nominated for the best actor award in 2013’s Cannes.

During a conversation on Variety’s Actors on Actors, Douglas theorised that Spielberg was to blame for not being nominated. “Steven Spielberg was president of the Cannes Film Festival the year that I was there at Cannes. The rumour was that I was sort of favoured for the best actor award and that he put the kibosh on that because it was an HBO film — a film for television even though it had played theatrically,” said the actor.

Following the incident, Micheal Douglas felt there needed to be a slight change in the way films were chosen to be nominated at Cannes. However, let us know what you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

