The massively popular film franchise Harry Potter began with the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, back in 2001. Directed by Chris Columbus, more than two decades ago when the Harry Potter franchise started its journey it created a huge buzz around everywhere. However, before Chris Columbus, famous director Steven Spielberg was offered for filmmaking. But, the director had turned it down. Now, talking about the same in an interview with fellow filmmaker RRR fame SS Rajamouli, Steven shared insights about it. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Be it actors or filmmakers or whoever is related to a film or series, there have been a lot of times when work and personal life have got intertwined with each other. It’s quite difficult to actually separate the two worlds. Now, in the same interview, Steven talked about how he had to walk away from the Harry Potter world to be with his family.

In an interview with Reliance Entertainment, where Steven Spielberg and SS Rajamouli can be seen having a virtual chat about The Fabelmans and other stuff, the director opened up about how he has no regrets when he had turned down to direct the Harry Potter franchise. He said as quoted in Collider, “The personal meaning about [how the conflict between] art and family will tear you in half happened to me later, after I had already established myself as a filmmaker, as a working director. Kate [Capshaw] and I started raising a family and we started having children. […] The choice I had to make in taking a job that would move me to another country for four or five months where I wouldn’t see my family every day… That was a ripping kind of experience.[…]”

Going further in the conversation, Steven Spielberg added, “There were several films I chose not to make. I chose to turn down the first ‘Harry Potter’ to basically spend that next year and a half with my family, my young kids growing up. So I’d sacrificed a great franchise, which today looking back I’m very happy to have done, to be with my family.”

Well, Steven Spielberg’s turning down the Harry Potter franchise had no such effect on his career. He clearly didn’t need JK Rowling’s novel to keep his career flamboyant. But whatever it is, it would have given a different meaning to the Harry Potter world if Spielberg had directed it.

