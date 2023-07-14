Marvel is really going through a bad phase with their films failing to create the same hype as before. With each passing day, fans seem only to get disappointed with the studio and their show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, revolving around Hulk aka Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters, turned out to be not as impressive as well. It did see Charlie Cox making his appearance as Daredevil. Still, that episode has now created a whole new controversy as its writer Cody Ziglar revealed that he was paid a really low amount for his job and, in the process, called out Disney CEO Bob Iger.

For the unversed, Hollywood is currently going through a crisis with the writers on strike seeking new deals with the studios. Zigler’s comment came after Iger, in a recent report, called the strike not realistic and disturbing. For the unversed, residuals are the financial compensations paid to artists for the repeated use of their work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel‘s She-Hulk writer Cody Ziglar took to his Twitter account to expose Disney CEO Bob Iger by giving out details of the amount he got paid for writing the ‘Ribbit and Rip It’ episode featuring Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. He wrote, “The residual check from my episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was $396.” Ziglar is known to be very vocal about his opinions and shared pieces of information about his pay in Hollywood in his TikTok videos.

But this Twitter outrage of Marvel’s She-Hulk writer came after Bob Iger‘s comment regarding the writers’ strike in Hollywood. Iger, in an interview with Variety, said, “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing; the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

A part of Iger’s comment also included, “It will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business, and unfortunately, there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services, and I could go on and on. It will affect the economy of different regions, even because of the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame, and it is really a shame.”

Check out the She-Hulk writer Cody Ziglar’s post along with the entire quote of Disney CEO here:

The residual check from my episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was $396. https://t.co/TcS6WO1MjL — Cody Ziglar (updates mostly) (@yayforzig) July 13, 2023

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, led by Tatiana Maslany, is streaming on Disney+.

For more updates on Hollywood, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Taking Things Slow With Gigi Hadid Because He Feels “There’s Potential There” But None Of Them Want To “Settle Down At The Moment”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News