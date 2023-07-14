Daniel Radcliffe bared it all for his project Equus and is no stranger to on-screen n*dity. He is one of those actors who want their performances to be as authentic as they get, even during the scenes that they might find uncomfortable in real life. Dan did something similar in the movie Kill Your Darlings, where he posed n*ked and filmed a gay s*x scene that he was not so comfortable in. But apart from that, he even prepped for the sequence by not ‘grooming’ himself. Scroll on to learn more.

Kill Your Darlings was released in 2013 and was based on young Allen Ginsberg, a renowned American poet who was Jew. Dan played the lead in the film and did quite a fantastic job.

Daniel Radcliffe was made aware that he would have to do a n*de sequence in Kill Your Darlings, and he was quite okay with it. The actor even shared the news with a few publications and got candid about the part. He also revealed that he was asked not to shave his p*bic hair as director John Krokidas wanted everything to be natural. The Harry Potter actor told Heat Magazine, “I’ve just been having a discussion with the guy who’s directing my new project. It might have a bit of n*dity, and he said: ‘Just to let you know, if you’re getting n*ked, no landscaping of any kind. This is the 40s, and you’re playing a Jew.’”

The Now You See Me 2 actor also shared that he had absolutely no problem with it as he was already there. Daniel Radcliffe added, “I was like, ‘Pretty much there anyway, mate! Not a huge amount of maintenance going on’. I mean, there’s a little bit, obviously, for courtesy.”

Honestly, that’s TMI, but if Daniel doesn’t seem to mind, why should anyone else? As far as the scene in Kill Your Darlings was concerned, the actor nailed it, like always!

