Nikki Tamboli knows how to set the internet ablaze. Whether it’s with her looks or words, the woman slays every single time. She proved the same with her stint on Bigg Boss 14, where the diva appeared as one of the strongest and most headstrong contestants in the house. Moreover, she was also one of the most stylish people on the show and impressed everyone with her sartorial picks. The season has ended, but Nikki’s flair for leaving us speechless with her hotness has definitely not.

Case in point: her latest social media post where the actress donned a sequined bikini with yellow G-string and a matching shirt. She looks hot, seductive, and quite a babe. Scroll on as we decode her look.

Nikki Tamboli has given fitness inspiration to many while she stayed in the Bigg Boss house. She has one of the finest bodies in the industry, and the actress makes sure to flaunt it whenever an opportunity arrives. Well, no one is complaining! She has done it again in her latest Instagram post. For the short video, she donned a sequined white bikini top with yellow straps that were tied on the back. It accentuated her cl*avage and added a jazzy element to the ensemble.

For the lower half, she wore a skimpy yellow G-string and covered half of it with a see-through matching shirt tied around her b*m. Nikki Tamboli’s toned waist and flawless back looked absolutely surreal in this hot and s*xy attire. She caressed her body while vibing on the ‘Unholy’ track in the clip and unleashed the temptress in her.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

She styled her wet hair by wearing it down and keeping it simple and messy. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame opted for her signature makeup look, which was glossy nude lips, soft glittery eyes with well-defined eyeliner, matte base and snatched contour.

From flaunting her G-string and her curves to mesmerising her fans with her seductive look, Nikki Tamboli, yet again, proves why she’s a complete starlet!

