Kiara Advani needs no introduction. With her stunning performances and unmissable public appearances, the actress has successfully made a place in her fans’ hearts. Although many only know her for her movies, fashionistas indeed go by her styling picks and her recently all-white look is an example of the same. Moreover, you should not miss the look’s whopping price.

Kiara began her journey in showbiz with the 2014 film Fugly. She went on to star in Machine, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more, establishing herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When it comes to fashion, Kiara’s looks are always the most iconic. She can make anything her ramp with her expensive pieces exuding glamour. The SatyaPrem Ki Katha star recently made a compelling case that she is the best fashionista in town as she stepped out in Bandra.

Clad in all-white ensemble, Kiara Advani wore a white suit, which included a blazer and skirt with a frontal elegant thigh-high slit from Michael Kors. As per Pinkvilla, the blazer is worth Rs 1,76,730, while the skirt costs Rs 81,575. Kiara Advani proved she is here to slay as she added a pair of statement white pumps by Christian Louboutin worth Rs 66,328. The price is indeed whopping Rs 3.24 lakhs. Check out her video shared by paparazzi Manav Manglani.

for the film companion front row event ! @advani_kiara 🤍 pic.twitter.com/A25fvkQPtj — kiara advani era (@advcnii) July 11, 2023

Talking about her makeup, the actress, as usual, kept it simple. She ditched heavy accessories and opted for elegant gold earrings. Styling her hair in loose beach waves, she left them open with a centre partition. It was Kiara’s heart melting smile that did the rest of the job, making the look over-the-top and elegant. This safe for work look is indeed something that one can carry to a party.

Let us know your views on Kiara Advani’s look which costs a whopping price in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Move Over Margot Robbie, Queen Rekha As ‘Barbie’ Is The Living Goddess We All Deserve & These AI-Generated Pics Prove The Same!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News