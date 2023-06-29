Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is indeed the new hottie in town, and she is proving it with every new post. The young actress does not shy away from showing some skin in the hottest but most beautiful way possible, leaving her fans to go gaga over her looks. She recently relieved her fans of mid-week blues while slaying in a beautiful mini-white dress.

Suhana has always lived in the public eye due to her Bollywood superstar father, Shah Rukh Khan, and mom, Gauri Khan. Despite how much attention she often receives during her outings, the 23-year-old never fails to impress fans with her polite and humble nature.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suhana Khan enjoys a massive fan following of over 4 million on Instagram. While she is not that active on the social media platform, she does sometimes surprises her fans with some stunning pictures. Taking to her IG handle, the actress recently donned a stunning white off-shoulder dress with a frill finish on its sleeves.

The frill gave an astonishing wavy structure to the mini dress as Suhana flaunted her perfect curves. The thigh-high risky slit added to the dress’ hotness making Suhana look s*xy as ever. She flaunted her b*sty cleav*ge through the deep neck of the dress while giving away some s*nsual poses for the shoot.

The actress ditched heavy makeup and left her locks open to shine against the sun in the snaps clicked by photographer Sasha Jairam.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Jairam (@sashajairam)

On her professional front, Suhana Khan will make her Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja and Aditi Dot. The movie is helmed by Zoya Akhtar and will have its digital release on the OTT giant Netflix.

Meanwhile, let us know your views on Suhana Khan’s look in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Salma Hayek Was Forced To Do A Lesbian Scene With Full Frontal N*dity On Harvey Weinstein’s Demand, She Said: “I Had To Take A Tranquilizer”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News