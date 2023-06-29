Salma Hayek is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood, who needs no introduction. Since the late 80s, the diva has been wooing us with her beauty, charm and charisma. We cannot help but stop admiring her gorgeousness in whatever outfit she wears. Today, we stumbled upon a throwback photoshoot of hers, where the actress flaunted her s*xy side and mesmerised us with her attractiveness. Scroll ahead to check it out!

Salma was recently seen in the movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance along with Channing Tatum, and the actress turned every head at the promotional events with her variety of looks, be it wearing a crocheted gown while flashing bra and pant*es or in a cleav*ge popping outfits.

Today, we found two rarest of rare pictures of Salma Hayek from 1999. As shared by one of her fan pages on Twitter, Salma could be seen giving hypnotising stares while looking straight into the camera. In the picture, Salma could be seen wearing a sheer black outfit with intricate detailing of floral embroidery with different coloured threads all over it. However, what caught our eyes was that she ditched her bra and went n*de underneath that ensemble, flashing her b**bs and n*pples through it.

While in the other photo, a tanned Salma Hayek could be seen looking away from the camera, wearing a tank top and flaunting her curly beachy hair.

Check out the pictures here:

Salma Hayek, 1999 pic.twitter.com/FMXx6OiLL0 — Salma Hayek Daily (@SalmaHayekDaily) February 5, 2022

Salma Hayek kept her look rugged with lots of contour, defined brows, smokey eyes with kohl waterline, ample amount of mascara and mauvish brown glossy lip shade. Hayek could be seen in a rather tanned skin tone, and the Eternals actress made sure she kept roughness in the whole look.

Now, let us know your thoughts about Salma Hayek’s looks from 1999. Do you like to read about her fashion affairs? Comment down below.

