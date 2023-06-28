Scarlett Johansson is a style icon whose s*x appeal knows no bounds. She is a queen, the ultimate epitome of beauty and a powerhouse of mad talent. Yes, we are obsessed with the actress, and nope, nothing is going to change that. While we are a fan of the lady’s sartorial picks, there is no denying that Scarlett will look stunning even in a rag bag. If you do not believe us, then scroll on to find the diva looking gorgeous in a robe with half hair and makeup done.

The Black Widow actress has served us one stunning look after another on several red carpet-occasions. But are you wondering what goes behind the scenes in her vanity? Scroll on to find out.

A fan page of Scarlett Johansson on Reddit shared pictures of the actress getting ready for probably a red carpet-event. She sat on her chair in a white robe while her team fixed her hair and makeup. Well, the actress was not dressed up, totally not gala-ready and was not even done with her makeup completely. But she looked every bit gorgeous and s*xy! The wrapped-up robe flashed her perfect cl*avage and well-toned legs, and she looked so much in her element – graceful and classy.

Take A Look:

Scarlett Johansson’s team was busy doing her hair and makeup while she sat patiently. She went for retro Hollywood waves that made her shoulder-length bob hair look chic. For the makeup, the Marriage Story actress went for bold red lips, nude eyes and a matte base.

While her cheeks looked snatched, thanks to her soft contour, what she needed was a bit of blush and highlighter, which we are sure would have been added later.

The Black Widow actress proved, yet again, that she did not need any fancy gowns to look like a million bucks!

For more fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

