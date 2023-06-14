Scarlett Johansson, one of the favourite Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bid goodbye to her on-screen superhero persona Black Widow during the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, she got her long-awaited solo film after that, but that, too, resulted in a feud between her and Disney as she sued them for breaching her contract. The actress has now shared that her secret Marvel project is still in the works.

Scarlett may not return as Natasha Romanoff again in the MCU, but she is still associated with the Studio as per the latest comment, although nothing has been said clearly so as to what kind of a project it is and all. Scarlett made her first appearance in the universe with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 2 and instantly became a fan favourite, and since then, her fans wanted to see her solo film.

Scarlett Johansson, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Asteroid City, spoke about the Marvel project in an interview with ComicBook.com. Assuring everyone, she said, “It is still happening. Yes.” Then went on to say how it has hit a bump with the ongoing writers’ strike in Hollywood. She said, “It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth.”

Meanwhile, many Hollywood projects got hampered because of the strike, including the late-night chat shows, and this MCU project involving Scarlett Johansson faced the wrath of it too. The strike commenced on May 2nd, and as per the report, Johansson said that the developments on the MCU project were taking place shortly before it started. She revealed, “Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer.”

For the unversed, in 2021, when Johansson’s Black Widow came out, it was released on the OTT platform, Disney+ while it was still showing in the theatres owing to which Scarlett filed a lawsuit against Disney, accusing it of breaching her contract. They later on, as per reports, settled the matter quietly, and the actress withdrew her $50 million lawsuit.

