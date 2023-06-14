Scarlett Johansson is the undisputed queen of the worldwide box office with films worth $14.52 billion in earnings. She’s left behind superstars like Robert Downey Jr, Brad Pitt, and Samuel L Jackson to achieve that stage. And with such intelligent decision-making comes an experience of dealing with the best and the worst. ScarJo once suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction that would leave any actress in shame but the way she handled it proves she’s utter professional! Scroll below for details.

Johansson began her showbiz journey in 1994. She’s done all kinds of roles – superhero, romantic as well as raunchy. Black Widow, Jojo Rabbit, and The Prestige are some of the projects that have earned her unprecedented fame. She’s been crowned as the Highest Paid Actress for two consecutive years, i.e, 2018-19. All in all, one could say she’s versatile and knows what sells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Scarlett Johansson was busy rehearsing for her Broadway performance. She was playing the role of Maggie in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. Her co-star Debra Monk revealed that the actress went through a difficult situation when her dress accidentally unzipped in the presence of the cast and crew.

Debra Monk revealed to Daily Star, “Scarlett’s a wonderful actress. Here’s what a professional she is. Last night, onstage, her stunningly made beautiful yellow dress zipper broke. Middle of her scene, she walks off and grabs another antique prop dress nobody wears.”

She added, “The zipper jammed halfway, and she couldn’t close the rest, yet she did her lines. Never missed a beat. While onstage, I just walked over and quietly zipped her up. Tough gutsy gal,”

Well, there’s a reason why Scarlett Johansson is everyone’s favourite and much in demand!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Fantastic Four Reboot: Margot Robbie Dethroned From Playing Sue Storm By An Unexpected Mission Impossible Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News