‘Bigg Boss 14’ fame Nikki Tamboli is surely a fitness freak. She makes sure to involve everything as part of her lifestyle for better health and well-being and is particular about regular exercises, yoga, and despite her busy schedule, never misses the gym.

She shared: “Fitness for me is like oxygen, a necessity. It gives me mental peace. I believe that for healthy functioning of the body one needs to take a proper balanced diet of 5 to 6 small meals rather than eating 3 big meals in a day. It’s about maintaining a proper balanced nutritious diet. Being fit is not just about how the body looks but how well and healthy it is even from within.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nikki made her acting debut with a Telugu film ‘Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu’. Later she also did a Tamil film ‘Kanchana 3‘. She made her TV debut with ‘Bigg Boss 14’ which gave her a lot of fame and made her a place in the entertainment industry. She also took part in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

She asserted that for a healthy lifestyle, it is important to regulate eating habits. She always travels with her homemade food so as to avoid eating anything out.

“Having green tea right before bed is one habit I swear by. It gives me the detox I need after an entire day. Also, I travel with my own set of foods and healthy juice that I prepare at home. That way I don’t get tempted by outside junk or ready-sugar drinks. It has all the goodness of lime, guava, carrots, and a hint of mint,” she added.

Must Read: Charu Asopa Gets Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens Who Label Her ‘Sasti Deepika Padukone’ For Grooving On ‘Besharam Rang’, One Say “Pet Mota Hai Aunty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News