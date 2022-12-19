As Bigg Boss 16 is growing day by day, the atmosphere in the house is becoming more complex and dense as the inmates are changing mindsets, engaging in foul play, backbiting, using bad words, and much more. However, when such an improper thing happens in the house, it gets beeped up by the makers as it’s not suitable for the audience and also for the image of that particular individual.

Advertisement

But, what happened in a recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show was not only inappropriate but can also lead to some other worse situations. As Tina Datta and Vikas Manaktala discussed Sreejita De‘s abode, they leaked her address on national television.

Advertisement

This incident didn’t go well with Sreejita De’s fiance, Michael Blohm-Pape as he went dizzy over such a nuisance. He peeped a tweet questioning the makers of Bigg Boss 16, “Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND”

Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!! @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND — Michael BP (@imichaelbp) December 18, 2022

Up until now, there has been no response from the Bigg Boss 16 team on this issue. We hope that it is rectified soon and not repeated.

As for what’s in store for viewers tonight, the Bigg Boss 16 housemates will be trying their best to impress Soundarya Sharma and Vikkas Manaktala and join them as the third captain of the controversial house.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “Beyond My Imagination,” Says Producer Asit Kumarr Modi As He Addresses Viewers’ Support For The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News