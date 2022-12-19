TV’s most controversial Bigg Boss returned with its 16 season in early October. Now in the latest episode, we saw Bigg Boss announcing the extension of the show by 2 weeks. Ever since Tina Datta re-entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, fans have witnessed a lot of drama happening between her and her close friend Shalin Bhanot which has led to a crack in their relationship. However, the latest episode has caught netizens’ eyes for altogether different reasons.

Earlier, we saw their friendship hitting the rock bottom when Bhanot didn’t press the buzzer following which the actress got evicted from the house.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah recently took to Twitter to react to Shalin Bhanot’s actor towards Tina Datta. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shah called out Bhanot’s violent behaviour towards her and called him the bad influence on the younger audience. Shah Tweeted, “This is something I completely condone. I don’t look at such fights as fake but as absolute “bad influence” on our young audience. Cannot promote anything that even hints at domestic violence or any kind of violence in a relationship. #notentertainment #BiggBoss16 #stop.”

However, netizens were quick to comment on the same. A user wrote, “He does look like an abusive person.he just gave glimpse to his audience .if he doesn’t have any relationship with this woman and he can charge like that then imagine what he had done to his own wife. I watched full clip, first he throw something to her and then charged later” While another said, “So true.. Even if the intention was not to hurt but the gesture was completely unacceptable. This should be discussed on WKV .very much is required.

This is something I completely condone. I don’t look at such fights as fake but as absolute “bad influence” on our young audience. Cannot promote anything that even hints at domestic violence or any kind of violence in a relationship. #notentertainment #BiggBoss16 #stop pic.twitter.com/XCF2BCQU7e — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, Tina Datta’s team has also shared a clip on her official social media account and wrote alongside, “Violence is Violence!! And Tinzi will never take such things… Well, charging at anyone and then conveniently changing your own statements is not done. They must learn how to treat women!!.” Reacting to the same, her fans wrote, “Shalin was way out of line. He can’t throw things and charge at her aggressively. Stay strong tina.”

However another said, “Shalin ne usse nahi maara woh lighter bounce ho gaya tha aur shalin ka bhi ek sehen kar ne ki sima hai kitna jhele ga woh Tina ke nakhre.” Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such Bigg Boss 16 updates.

