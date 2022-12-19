Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling the entertainment industry currently. Whether it is a Bollywood movie, Bigg Boss 15 stage or the digital world, she’s spread her wings all across. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress was seen walking the ramp yesterday; channelling her inner mermaid but what stole hearts was her performing Gidda! Scroll below for all the details.

It was designer Ken Ferns who roped in Shehnaaz to showcase his gorgeous collection at a fashion show. While the actress looked radiant and has the crowds cheering for her, what won hearts was her performing her Punjabi folklore at the ramp. This isn’t the first time that the beauty is winning hearts with her walk. She previously turned a bride and broke stereotypes as she danced in that sophisticated attire.

Shehnaaz Gill wore a stunning gown with multi-coloured embellishment over its upper body and a sheer sequined detailing in the bottom half. The gorgeous piece had a trailing back and the plunging neckline was surely something that caught eyeballs. Long tresses left in curls and nude makeup completed her fashionista avatar.

In the video shared by Shehnaaz Gill, the audience could be seen lauding the Bigg Boss 13 contestant and how! As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began bombarding the comment section and hailed her confidence. Many mentioned how she always stuck to her roots despite being a national sensation today.

A user wrote, “This walk is 100% batter than nepo kids walk”

“On ramp, you rocked baby,” another commented.

A comment read, “Hats off to your determination to succeed in show biz – to come from a village in Punjab and working hard to fulfil your dreams. You’re such an inspiration to many women who dare to dream”

Another wrote, “Amazing, awesome, fantastic, elegant, beautiful fabulous, gorgeous, stunning, hottie, sexy, bomb sab lag rahi thi tu meri jaan”

“Miss you sid,” A SidNaaz fan wrote.

We think Shehnaaz Gill totally nailed the walk. What is your thought?

