Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors have their own loyal fan base. And when it comes to Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer, the fame is unprecedented. The actress recently channelled her inner seductress as she performed to Deepika Padukone’s Besharam Rang. But unfortunately, netizens have been pointing out her noticeable weight gain. Scroll below for all the details!

Pathaan has been drawing a lot of social media ire over its first released song, Besharam Rang. BJP members across the country have raised objections over ‘Muslim man groping woman in saffron.’ The scenes allegedly hurt their sentiments owing to which many have been demanding a ban on the movie.

Recently, Hina Khan was seen grooving to the Pathaan song. Netizens began trolling her amid the scandal. Now, it is Munmun Dutta who was seen channelling her inner seductress as she tried her hands on the Deepika Padukone song. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress was seen dressed in a golden body-hugging dress.

Munmun Dutta truly raised the temperatures with her hot moves on Besharam Rang. Anyone who loves Babita, would totally be swooned by her recreation. But unfortunately, a certain section of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans mercilessly trolled her over her visible weight gain and said she was gradually turning into Komal Hathi.

A comment read, “Babitaji tum to Komal bhabhi banti jaa rai ho..”

Another commented, “Kitni moti ho gyi ho”

A user joked, “Jethalal be like #boycott Deepika see babita dance in Pathan movie”

“Mam kam se kam aap to ashlil reels mat bano aab ka pass show toh hai,” another reacted.

A comment read, “Hy babita ji kasi ho app or jetalal se kab se nhi mile”

