On December 14, television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee changed her status from single to married. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress tied the knot to the love of her life, Shanawaz Shaikh – a gym trainer by profession, in the presence of close friends and family only.

The simple wedding took place in Lonavala in a court marriage setup. The celebration was very low-key with just the same circle present for her pre and post-wedding functions. During a recent chat, Devoleena reveals why she ditched having a lavish marriage and went for a simple wedding celebration.

While in conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opened up about her wedding to Shanawaz Shaikh and revealed why she opted for a simple and intimate celebration. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame said, “I feel during my teenage years, I always counted and eyed for a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, I understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee continued, “I feel there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn’t make you royal. I feel instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worth and pure. I don’t believe that flaunting a royal lifestyle will anyway help me.”

On being asked whether there were months of planning involved for the wedding – or if it was a spontaneous decision, the Bigg Boss 13, 14 and 15 contestant said, “I was very sure about my love. It was my big day, and my mother was with me. It happened, and I’m so thankful to the universe for gifting such a pleasant day.”

Just yesterday, we reported that Devoleena Bhattacharjee schooled a troll who commented on the religion her kids would follow given that she’s a Hindu and Shanawaz a Muslim. The actress hit back saying, “Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic”

