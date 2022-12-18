Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the nuptial knot with her longtime boyfriend Shahnawaz Sheikh in an intimate ceremony at Lonavala near Mumbai. The actress has now schooled a person on social media after he asked in a now-deleted tweet if her child would be raised as a Hindu or a Muslim.

Replying to the person on her Twitter, the actress wrote, “Whether my babies will be Hindu or Muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. (Who are you to ask? If you’re so concerned about the kids, then go adopt kids and assign them a name and religion as per your choice.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet further read, “Mera pati, mera baccha, mera dharm, mere rules. Aap kaun ? #toxic (It is my husband, my kid, my religion and my rules. Who are you?)”

In another tweet, Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to say: “Woh mere aur mere pati par chhor dijiye. Hum dekh lenge. Aur dusro ke dharam pe Google search karne ke wajai apne dharam par focus kijiye aur acche insaan baniye. Itna toh mujhe yakeen hai aap jaiso se gyaan lene ki mujhe katai zaroorat nahi hai (Leave that to me and my husband. And instead of Google search on someone else’s religion, focus on yours to become a better person. I know I don’t need to take lessons from you.)”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee – who became a household name after playing Gopi Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and participating in the 13th, 14th and 15th seasons of Bigg Boss 13, married her gym trainer boyfriend Shahnawaz on December 14. The actress looked stunning in a full red, long-sleeved red bridal lehenga set while her husband complimented her in a black suit.

