Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name after playing Gopi Modi in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as well as participating in reality shows Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15. Yesterday, the actress tied the knot to gym trainer boyfriend Shahnawaz got married and now looks like it has led to some family drama.

Don’t know what we are talking about? Well, seems like Devoleena’s brother Andeep isn’t too pleased by this union. The reason for the same is his latest cryptic post on social media.

Sharing a text picture on Instagram, Andeep simply captioned it “#reelisnotreal”. The picture shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee read, “Self-absorbed people only think about what makes them feel good at the moment. They don’t have any respect or regard for anyone else. Then they wonder why their relationships fail.”

Is this a sly dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s marriage to gym trainer boyfriend Shahnawaz? Or does the caption make it to be just a quote – only time will tell…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andeep Bhattacharjee (@mister_andeep)

Many users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on this cryptic post. One netizen wrote, “Brave guy. It needs guts to publicly disown one of your own. May almighty Maa kaali always bless and protect you and your parents big bro.” Another added, “No worries, we can’t control anyone’s destiny. We can just be a well-wisher. Don’t think too much.” A third laughed saying, Bhai koi na 1 saal me khud daurti hui ayegi!👐 jab use jabran convert aur burkha pehnaega! 🤣”

Some more comments on this post by Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s brother read, “Reelisnotreal he mentioned in his post…… Means whatever he mentioned is fiction and it’s not related to anyone……” “Feel for ur family man…u and ur family seems to be religious buy what have ur sister done it…?? She is totally brainwashed” and lots more.

