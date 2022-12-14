Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is well-known for playing Gopi Modi in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has also participated in Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15. However, now she is making headlines after pictures of her in bridal attire goes viral.

Devoleena took to Instagram and shared pictures from her haldi ceremony last evening and fans wondered what happened. The pictures came a few weeks after news of her engagement with Vishal Singh went viral. The two have been best friends for a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video was also shared wherein Vishal was seen applying haldi on Devoleena Bhattacharjee. This led many fans to believe that Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to Vishal. However, it seems there’s a twist in the tale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Singh (विशाल सिंह) (@vishal.singh786)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavini Purohit Dave (@purohitbhavini)

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress took to Instagram and confirmed that she got married to Shahnawaz Sheikh, who is a gym instructor by profession. The nuptials happened in Lonavala. The wedding was a super intimate affair. Only a few friends like Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit attended the wedding. Her mom, Anima, and a few friends can be seen in the pics. The actress went for a mixed-cultural look. She wore kaleerein for the marriage along with shaka -pola which is a sign of a married woman in Bengal. The couple has done a registry wedding already.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Fans are still in disbelief. Soon after Vishal Singh shared pictures, netizens expressed their perplexity and wonder who is the groom. A user commented, “Yr kya confusion hain shadi kiske sath huye hain iski… aisa lag rahahai buy 1 get 1 free,” while another user wrote,” Are they married?” A third user remarked, “If this is true all saathiya family cast will be here hence it’s proved this is also fake. The thing is people really want u guys to be together but again and again you play with feelings of your fans😮”

A fourth user commented, “According to my research, Vishal se nai hui h. Kyuki jo ring isme daali h Vishal ne vo devoleena k story wale hath se match nai krti😅😅😅” while another user wrote, “Had hai yr propose koi aur kiya aur shadi kisi aur se ki😂😂😂😂 it’s official bolke logo ko ye bevkuf bnate hai had hai.”

A fan commented on Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s post, “uska bf toh Vishal Singh tha na?.

For more updates on TV news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Uorfi Javed Makes It To Most Searched Asians On Google 2022! BTS Members To Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan – Complete List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News