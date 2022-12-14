Celebrities these days are often treated as ‘public properties’ instead of ‘public figures’. Whether it is Shah Rukh Khan, Janhvi Kapoor or Nikki Tamboli, these renowned names are often mobbed by fans and treated without mercy. Something similar happened with Tejasswi Prakash at the Nykaa Beauty Awards 2022 last night and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra is not happy with it. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2022 is currently the talk of the town. Celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Nikki Tamboli amongst others were seen showcasing their fashionista avatars. Amongst others was Tejasswi who was seen donning a black-coloured cut-out leather gown.

A video is now circulating on the internet where a fan could be seen trying to click a picture with Tejasswi Prakash without her permission. Things got worse as the paparazzi surrounded and the Naagin 6 actress was literally mobbed. Another video showcased her team members literally screaming their lungs out to make some space so that the beauty could leave in comfort.

Tejasswi Prakash was visibly a little scared looking at the situation and continuously held her manager’s hand. Instant Bollywood shared the video on their Instagram handle and it did not go well with boyfriend Karan Kundrra who commented, “How is this content?”

Many others took to the comment section and slammed the media.

A Tejasswi Prakash supporter wrote, “Why do people take liberty of misbehaving with girls whenever possible.. This is such a disgusting behaviour.. can girls ever move around safely anywhere!!”

Another commented, “Fans should never cross their boundries”

“Even, if you’re a die hard fan, you can still ask for a photo politely, and she might not say “No”. The worst is everyone is busy recording this but no one stopped that fellow from coming close to Tejasswi without her knowledge. Sadly, just a reflection of our society. And, that useless “Teja ji ko problem nahi hona chahiye” and that giggle,” a comment read.

Check out the video below:

Do you think it is fair to make a celebrity go through such discomforting scenarios? Hats off to Tejasswi Prakash for dealing with it with the utmost grace!

