Hina Khan has earned the tag of a fashion icon for a reason. Not even a single day passes by when she doesn’t post her photos taking social media by storm. The diva, who’s currently gearing up for the release of her first teleplay Shadyantra, recently left everyone’s jaws dropped to the floor when she made an ethereal appearance at her managers’ wedding.

Apart from the Bigg Boss 11 runner-up, we saw celebs like Aly Goni, Rupali Ganguly, Jasmin Bhasin, Avneet Kaur, Monalisa and others dancing like there’s no tomorrow at the Baraat.

For the wedding ceremony of her manager, Hina Khan set the temperature soaring as she picked a lime yellow blue floral saree and paired it with a halter-neck deep cle*vage sleeveless and backless blouse. In accessories, the diva paired her ethnic look with a statement choker with matching earrings and two finger rings. She was also seen wearing matching yellow and sea-green bangles in the right hand.

For makeup, Hina Khan decided to go for smokey eyes by pairing it with nude lips and a dewy base. Keeping the highlighter on point, she contoured her cheekbones to perfection. The actress tied her hair in a bun while decorating it with white flowers. The actress looks no less than a Bollywood diva who can easily give anyone a run for their money. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Recently, we brought you Hina Khan’s statement on not being able to break out from Akshara’s image from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She told Bollywood Bubble, “To be very honest, I’m still breaking out, it’s not that easy. It’s not that aap Cannes film festival chale gaye, aapne kuch red carpet walk kar li jo bahut hi zyada popular ho gayi, aapne 2-4 OTT pe kuch kuch kar liya (It’s not that you go to a Cannes film festival, do some red carpet walks that became really popular or did some projects on OTT). It’s not that simple, it’s not that easy.”

Coming back, how many you have bookmarked this look which looks apt for your BFFs wedding? Do let us know.

