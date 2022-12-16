Nia Sharma is one of the most popular names in the television industry. Over the years, the actress worked in some great shows including Jamai Raja, Naagin to name a few and has become a prominent name in showbiz. Recently, Nia shared pictures on her Instagram flaunting her toned legs in a satin dress while showcasing her busty assets and it would fit the bill perfectly for a s*xy XMas outfit making you top Santa Claus’ ‘Naught list’. Haha! Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Nia never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her public appearances. Be it her city sightings, red carpet appearances or show promotional wardrobe, the beauty never misses a chance to rule the hearts of her fans with her extraordinary fashion affair. Now talking about her satin dress, the beauty wore it to the ITA Awards and looked pretty as ever.

Nia Sharma wore a stunning satin dress in a powder blue colour which was not only backless but also came with a plunging neckline where the actress flaunted her busty assets. Her dress had a thigh-high slit which showcased her long and toned legs making us drool over her perfect figure.

She styled her look with golden-coloured heels and opted for subtle glam with nude lips and smokey eyes with white detailing on them. Nia Sharma kept her tresses open with middle parting and kept them straight to finish off the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma is totally topping Santa’s ‘Naughty List’ with her ultra-glamorous outfit!

