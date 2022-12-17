Hanuman Beniwal, a Lok Sabha member from Nagaur in Rajasthan, on Friday raised the issue of showing Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in a bad light in the television serial, Punyashlok Ahilyabai.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Beniwal sought a ban on the television serial “Punyashlok Ahilyabai” and demanded action against its makers. The MP said that Maharaja Surajmal was an iconic personality, who never lost a battle in his life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the producers of the television serial. Punyashlok Ahilyabai, showed him in poor light during an episode aired last month.

Beniwal demanded that the producer of Punyashlok Ahilyabai should apologise and there should be legal action against the TV serial’s director. The lawmaker from Rajasthan said that earlier in the Hindi film “Panipat” also, the Jat ruler had been shown in a poor light.

There have been protests against the TV serial in many parts of Rajasthan, especially in Bharatpur which is a Jat-dominated area.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai is a Hindi-language historical drama series that premiered on January 4, 2021. It is based on the life of queen Ahilyabai Holkar, who reigned over the region of Malwa from 1767 to 1795 and stars Aetashaa Sansgiri, Rajesh Shringarpure and Gaurav Amlani in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Anupamaa: Pakhi Sends A Life-Threatening Message To Adhik After Their Massive Fight, Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News